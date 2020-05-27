BREAKING UPDATE: Bad weather postpones first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years. Next attempt is Saturday.
(NBC News) — All eyes are on the skies today for the scheduled launch of a new era of U.S. space travel.
Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will ride in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, wearing sleek new spacesuits and using touchscreen controls.
It's the first time in history a U.S. company will carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, and the first launch of a crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
Liftoff is set for 3:33 p.m. Central Time at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will launch from the same spot where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle blasted off in 2011.