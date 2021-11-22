Watch an NBC News special report ahead of a news conference, given by officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after the incident where an SUV fatally plowed into a holiday crowd on Sunday.
WATCH LIVE: Special report on fatal incident in Wisconsin
Evan Beebe
