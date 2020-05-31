Watch live: Special Report on nationwide protests over death of George Floyd NBC News May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch live coverage of the aftermath of George Floyd's death, including protests around the country and developments into the investigation.Viewers should be aware of possible explicit language. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags George Floyd Protests Minneapolis Minnesota United States Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 70°F Clear 79°F / 55°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos Articles5-year-old girl killed, 11-year-old injured after both struck by pickup truckMan injured in Calloway County shooting, deputies sayGovernor mobilizing national guard, saying Nashville protests have turned 'violent' and 'unlawful'Paducah restaurants seeing varying degrees of uptick in salesPolice make nearly 1,400 arrests as protests continueMinneapolis businesses, including some that were damaged, are standing in solidarity with protestersCrowds gather for third night in Louisville, as protests over the death of Breonna Taylor continue247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths confirmed in KentuckyIn letter, Paducah leaders affirm commitment to initiatives 'to address issues of racism'Illinois sees 61 more COVID-19 deaths, toll now at 5,330 Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.