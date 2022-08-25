FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics during today's Team Kentucky Update.
WATCH LIVE: Team KY update
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
87°
Sunny
87° / 66°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
- LaCenter man charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor
- Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
- No injuries reported in drive-by shooting in Williamson County, sheriff's office says
- Empty bowls, full hearts: upcoming event feeds local hungry
- Local college students react to student loan forgiveness plan
- God's Pit Crew builds new home for Dresden, Tennessee, tornado survivor
- 2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
- During Paducah visit, Comer shares his plans if House flips
- Heath High School shooting victims speak out ahead of shooter's parole hearing
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.