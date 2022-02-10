NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are providing updates on the funding process for the Tennessee Investment for Student Achievement.
TISA is Lee's proposal for a student-based funding formula for K-12 public schools.
The formula would allocate funding to school districts according to the needs of individual students. The governor's office says it would include a base level of funding to cover expense needed by any public school student, "weighted" funding for students with "unique learning needs," "direct" funding for additional programs and "outcomes" funding to "reward specific academic outcomes."