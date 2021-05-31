EDDYVILLE, KY -- The 6th Annual Flags of Honor is being held at the Eddyville City Park. The flags of honor dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. The flags will be flown from Memorial Day until the Fourth of July.
WATCH LIVE: The 6th Annual Flags of Honor ceremony
Bill Finn
