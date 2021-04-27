NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is giving an important announcement about public health orders.
top story
WATCH LIVE: TN Gov. Bill Lee announces important health orders
- Jillianne Moncrief
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
77°F
Sunny
77°F / 62°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Protesters demand a track coach be fired after alleged racist remark to student
- Man accused of repeatedly raping two teenage girls in 2018 pleaded guilty to multiple charges
- Cause of death undetermined in autopsy of suspect in Reelfoot Lake double murder
- Census Bureau announces 331 million people in US; here's which states gained and lost congressional seats
- Tennessee bill passes to stop executions of intellectually disabled
- McCracken County Outdoor Sports Complex project faces potential downsizing
- Kentucky will no longer require masks at small outdoor gatherings, mandate still in effect indoors
- Attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family says video of fatal police shooting shows 'execution'
- Fiscal court approves artist contract for water tower mural
- US will send $310 million in humanitarian aid to Central America, vice president says
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.