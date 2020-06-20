TULSA, OKLAHOMA (NBC News) — Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to attend the president's rally Saturday night.
Some were camped out nearby since early in the week. They started filing into the 19,000-seat arena Saturday afternoon.
This will be the president's first campaign rally in months, and it will be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since coronavirus restrictions were put in place in March.
The president is also expected to speak to a large overflow crowd outside.
The Trump campaign says those attending will have their temperature checked. Masks and hand sanitizer will be handed out, but there is no requirement that people use them. Six staffers who were working at the rally have tested positive for COVID-19, a campaign spokesperson said Saturday. The spokesman said quarantine procedures were immediately implemented for those staffers.
Officials estimate some 100,000 people will be packed into Tulsa’s downtown area Saturday night.
In the video player above, watch live coverage from the president's campaign rally.