Watch live coverage of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial as the Senate considers whether he can be held responsible for the Capitol riots.
...Prolonged wintry precipitation event expected later Tonight through Thursday... .A significant wintry precipitation event is expected to return across the Quad State later tonight and persist through Thursday. At this time, significant and dangerous ice accumulations may be possible by Thursday morning, especially over parts of west Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of southeast Missouri. However, notable ice accumulation is also be expected over the remainder of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and southwest Indiana. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to a half inch and total ice accumulations of one quarter to locally one half inch possible. * WHERE...Delta region of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and extreme southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and dangerous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Damage to some trees and local power outages may occur due to the accumulating ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
- State police investigating officer involved shooting in Trigg County
- Weather Authority Alert issued for significant ice accumulation
- 'Stop the lies' billboard in McCracken County posted in memory of fallen Capitol officer, group says
- Livingston County School Board appoints Darryl Chittenden as interim superintendent following Victor Zimmerman's resignation
- Wake Up Weather: 2/9/21
- Livingston County School Board accepts superintendent's resignation
- Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
- Deputies respond after semitrailer overturns on Olivet Church Road in McCracken County
- Man arrested after breaking into local vegan restaurant
- Local hospitals and health department did not accept city and county leaders proposal for vaccination plan
