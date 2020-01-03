MIAMI (NBC) — Watch live coverage as President Donald Trump speaks at a Miami church to launch his "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition. Trump's campaign appearance comes after the news of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
CNBC reports that the event will be held at King Jesus International Ministry, a 100,000-square foot Miami church that can seat 7,000 attendees.
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Paula White, who has been called Trump’s spiritual advisor, are among the expected speakers for the event. CNBC reports that Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress has said he will lead a closing prayer at the rally.
The live event is expected to begin at 4 p.m. Central Time.