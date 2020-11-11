NBC — After not being seen in public for days following his election loss, Trump will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.
His official White House schedule says he and first lady Melania Trump are expected to briefly participate in a Veterans Day observance event at 10 a.m. at the cemetery in Northern Virginia.
After that, they are scheduled to return to the White House, with no other public events expected.
Except for when he was spotted golfing on both Saturday and Sunday, Trump has barely been seen in public since Election Day last week. He has not held any public events since Thursday.