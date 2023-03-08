WASHINGTON — United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and other federal and local officials will hold a press conference Wednesday on the Justice Department’s findings of the investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Metro Government.
WATCH LIVE: U.S. AG releases results of investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department, government
Tags
Charity Blanton
Videos
