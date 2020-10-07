(NBC News) — Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris take the stage at the University of Utah Wednesday for their only debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.
"The stakes of this election have never been higher, the choice has never been clearer, and I look forward to the opportunity," Pence said after arriving in Salt Lake City.
Harris promised to outline the Democratic candidates' plan for America.
"I plan on talking about our vision for the future, and Joe and I feel very strongly there is so much at stake, but there is so much we can do," Harris said.
You can watch the 2020 vice presidential debate livestream right here. Online coverage starts at 7 p.m. CT, and the debate begins at 8 p.m.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/36AiRM9