Watch live coverage as the White House provides an update on President Joe Biden’s condition after testing positive for Covid-19. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha will address reporters.
WATCH LIVE: White House briefs on President Biden’s condition after testing positive for COVID-19
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected each afternoon. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois to the east of a Fulton Kentucky to Fairfield Illinois line. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
96°
Sunny
96° / 67°
- New laws will impact your child when they return to the classroom next month
- Timeline: Five arrested in connection to chain of Farley burglaries
- Shonka Dukureh, singer and 'Elvis' actress, dead at 44
- Kentucky man in remission after being first in the world to receive experimental cancer treatment
- Woman charged with murder of ex-husband, an IDOT employee whose death was initially connected to traffic crash
- Takeaways from the January 6 hearings day 8
- KYTC looking for owner of mobile home left in road in Trigg County
- Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases spike in Local 6 area
- Crash causes power outage affecting more than 700 JPEC customers in Marshall County
- Alabama inmate Casey White indicted on federal firearms charges related to his jail escape with a corrections officer
