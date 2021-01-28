Watch live coverage as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing.
top story
Watch live: White House holds news briefing
- NBC News
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
36°F
Sunny
36°F / 26°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Comedian Jim Gaffigan expresses pride, 'slight confusion' after son's art exhibited in National Quilt Museum
- Search halted for double murder suspect at Reelfoot Lake
- Body of missing woman found in woods at Kess Creek Park
- Vienna, Illinois, Mayor Jon Simmons passes away
- Community remembers two murdered duck hunters; search for suspect continues
- Community remembers two murdered duck hunters; search for suspect continues
- Staff members attacked by inmates in Charleston, MO, prison, department of corrections says
- Calloway County deputy injured in crash
- Community mourns loss of 2 men shot and killed at Reelfoot Lake; friends of murder suspect left confused
- WATCH: Missouri governor touts virus handling in state address
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.