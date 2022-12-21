Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening.
Zelenskyy has been visiting Washington, D.C., Wednesday to thank federal leaders and the American people for their support in Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian president met with Biden at the White House Wednesday afternoon, and the two later held a joint news conference in the White House East Room.
Shortly before Zelenskyy arrived, the U.S. announced a $1.8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles. Congress also plans to vote on a spending package for further emergency assistance.