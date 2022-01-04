One local band director had the opportunity of the lifetime this past weekend when he got to perform in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Byrd, the band director at Obion County Central High School, joined 269 other band directors across the U.S. and Mexico to march in the parade that kicks of festivities for the New Year's Day Rose Bowl.
Byrd was a member of the parade's inaugural Band Directors Marching Band.
The Band Directors Marching Band is meant to recognize music educators for their outstanding instruction, as well as the character development and inspiration they provide to students.
During the parade, the band performed an original arrangement by Ohio music composer Lisa Galvin of Meredith Wilson’s “Seventy-Six Trombones”.