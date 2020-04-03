McCracken County and Paducah City leaders provided updates on the response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
As of Friday, there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in McCracken County.
Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said everyone needs to continue practicing social distancing.
"Most of the responsibility lies upon you. And it's your job decide whether or not you need to go, first of all. And you need to try to think about and plan ahead so that you're not frequently frequenting places more often than what you should," Koster said.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer emphasized how important it is for people to follow Gov. Andy Beshear's executive orders. Clymer said he wants people to understand those are orders — not recommendations.
"It is punishable as a, let's call it a class A, misdemeanor in Kentucky. That is a maximum of 12-months in jail and a $500 fine. We are hoping and trusting that we don't get to the point that people have to be charged criminally for not following these executive orders," Clymer said.
Clymer said law enforcement officers have some discretion when it comes to enforcing proper social distancing.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said patrols at the riverfront will increase in the coming days.
