PADUCAH — We now have answers on where and how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the regional vaccination sites in Paducah if you're 70 or older. The Paducah regional vaccination sites announced their plans Wednesday morning.
Mercy Health and Baptist Health will begin administering new shipments of COVID-19 vaccines next week, and the Purchase District Health Department will also be getting vaccines.
Let's start the breakdown with Mercy Health.
As you may know, Mercy Health first began vaccinating people 70 and older on Jan. 18 at its Paducah Medical Lavilion near Lourdes Hospital with a previous allotment of 1,000 doses. Mercy Health is finishing up the remaining appointments this week.
But, beginning next Monday, Mercy Health will start administering a new shipment of doses at the same location.
Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke says they will be getting 500 doses a week for people who've yet to be vaccinated and another 500 a week as second doses for those who have already gotten the shot. If you want to schedule an appointment, call 1-866-624-0366 as soon as you can.
Franke says Mercy Health will only be scheduling appointments to fill the next three weeks. They'll then wait to hear from the state on what to do beyond that.
The second regional vaccination site is Baptist Health Paducah.
The hospital will also be getting 500 doses a week, which will be increased to 1,000 a week when it's time for second doses.
Baptist Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Gousman says they will start administering the vaccines next Wednesday afternoon. The clinic will be inside the Barnes Auditorium at the Carson-Myre Heart Center.
To schedule an appointment, you have to register online. That webpage is still being set up, and more information will be released in the next few days. There is no phone number to call for Baptist Health appointments. But, Housman says they are working on making other resources available for people who don't have internet.
At both vaccination sites, you are eligible for an appointment as long as you are a Kentucky resident.
As for the Purchase District Health Department, Public Health Director Kent Koster says they will be getting 500 doses of the vaccine per week over the next three weeks.
The first shipment should be in next Monday.
The 500 doses per week will then be split between the five counties served by the Purchase District Health Department.
Koster says people who have already called or filled the online registration form will be contacted first to schedule appointments.
Again, the new shipment of vaccines is for people ages 70 and older.