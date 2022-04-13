On Tuesday, during the 54th annual Governor's Prayer Breakfast, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded the 2022 William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award to the teachers of Marshall County Schools.

The William Cooper Award is given annually to a Kentuckian or group of Kentuckians who work tirelessly to serve the community. Marshall County teachers received the award for their efforts to help others following the Dec. 10 tornado.

Marshall County Superintendent Steve Miracle and teacher Chad Darnall were in Lexington to accept the award.