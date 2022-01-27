MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Leaders in Marshall County, Kentucky, are holding a news conference Thursday to update the public on tornado recovery efforts.
County spokeswoman Britney Hargrove says leaders will provide an update on the rebuilding phase after the Dec. 10 tornado.
The news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky. Local 6 will provide live coverage right here and on our Facebook fan page.
The livestream has concluded. If you missed it, you can watch the full recording of the news conference in the video player above this story.