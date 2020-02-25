NOTE: The news conference livestream has ended. Thank you for watching. The full recording of the news conference has been added to this story.
PADUCAH — Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray will hold a news conference Tuesday on the city's planned multimillion-dollar recreation and aquatic center.
Bray has voiced concerns about the project's cost. In a recent statement, Bray said: "It is time to pause and look at resizing the Wellness Center, financing it more conservatively, and re-prioritizing where it fits into the city’s priorities."
Bray will hold a news conference ahead of the Paducah City Commission meeting Tuesday.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Respite Bed & Breakfast at 502 North 5th St. in Paducah. He will be talking about the project and taking questions.
Local 6 will stream the news conference live.
Another Paducah mayoral candidate, City Commissioner Richard Abraham, will propose a resolution to postpone construction bids for the project during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting. Local 6 will also provide livestreaming coverage of the meeting.
