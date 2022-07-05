PADUCAH — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Tuesday morning at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Policy Luncheon.
McConnell addressed the Monday morning shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that claimed the lives of seven people and injured more than 30 others. McConnell also discussed recently passed bipartisan legislation on guns.
The senior senator from Kentucky discussed measures he feels will make a real difference regarding gun violence in America.
"Because after every one of these shootings there are people that say, 'Oh, you know, I thought he was pretty strange. I wish I'd notified somebody about it.' One of the things that we did in our bill, although the shooter yesterday was 22, we did open up the juvenile records to a background check, and hopefully that will help us do a better job of identifying people who have these mental problems before they carry out these awful atrocities," McConnell said.
McConnell stressed that the recently passed law does not infringe upon anyone's Second Amendment rights.
Asked if more should be done after Monday's deadly mass shooting, McConnell said he believes mental health interventions are important in preventing tragedy.
"The problem is mental health and these young men who seem to be inspired to commit these atrocities. So, I think the bill that we passed targeted the problem. In that particular instance it was school safety and mental health. We have got to figure out some way to identify these troubled young men, and it's very complicated," McConnell said.
For more on what the senator had to say during Tuesday's luncheon, watch the video of the full event above.