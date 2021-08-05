Judge Executive Craig Clymer hosted a meeting Thursday with other local leaders to discuss the high rate of traffic crashes on Interstate 24 in McCracken County. The group hopes to determine some of the factors leading to those wrecks and develop a plan to decrease the number and severity of them.
Clymer was joined by:
Paducah Mayor George Bray
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief District Engineer Office of Highways Kyle Poat
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes
Kentucky State Police Post 1 Cmdr David Archer
Local 6 streamed the meeting live.