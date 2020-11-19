McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced Thursday VICI Properties Inc. has agreed to gift nearly 58 acres of land at the Bluegrass Downs Race Track to the county, with another 10 acres will come to the county through a lease assignment. This land, Clymer says, will be used as a recreational sports complex for soccer, baseball, and softball.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court, VICI Properties, and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission will be making the announcement Thursday at the Players Bluegrass Downs.
The gates will open at 10:45 a.m., with opening remarks starting at 11 a.m.
The Players Bluegrass Commission is located at 150 Downs Drive, Paducah, KY.
Clymer says he got in contact with officials at VICI nearly 18 months ago and shared the county's vision to create a first-rate sports park. After a request from Clymer, he says VICI expressed a strong interest in making the donation to the fiscal court to benefit the young people living in Paducah and McCracken County.
Last year, the McCracken County Fiscal Court entered into an inter-local agreement with the city of Paducah to create the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
Since then, the commission has been working with designers and analysts to determine the local needs and to design a facility to bring sports tournaments to Paducah.
Clymer says the commission thought of several potential locations before deciding on the Bluegrass Downs Race Track grounds, with it's central location and being close to several parks in the area making it the most ideal place.
“We are delighted. The location is perfect for our needs," says Clymer. "For decades, kids have been playing soccer at the old landfill site. This gives us the opportunity to dramatically improve our situation. We have heard from so many parents about traveling on weekends to play in other cities. Now we have a chance to attract others to McCracken County. I wish to thank VICI for its generous contribution."
Fiscal Court Commissioner Eddie Jones, who first proposed the concept of a sports tourism commission, added, “This is the time, this is the place.”
VICI Properties is one of the country's largest owners of gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations.