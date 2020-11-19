Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNSET... .STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS, CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRYING FUEL CONDITIONS WILL PROMOTE RAPID FIRE GROWTH. ANY FIRE THAT STARTS COULD QUICKLY SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. THERE SHOULD BE NO BURNING TODAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... * AFFECTED AREA...IN ILLINOIS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, AND 094.IN MISSOURI...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114. * TIMING...THROUGH SUNSET. * WIND...SOUTH, SOUTHWEST 15 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 TO 25 PERCENT. * 10 HOUR FUELS...5 TO 8 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&