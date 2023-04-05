BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is giving a news conference in Bollinger County, Missouri, after the community was struck by a deadly tornado Wednesday morning.
Parson is speaking at Woodland R-IV High School in Marble Hill, with remarks expected to begin around 4:45 p.m.
The governor will be joined by local leaders, as well as personnel from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Missouri Department of Public Safety and Missouri State Highway Patrol. State Sen. Holly Rehder and Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Eric Olson are also expected to be there.