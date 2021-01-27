JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson touted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his State of the State address to lawmakers.
“Time and time again, our administration has addressed the challenges of our communities and our state head on rather than leaving them for another day, another administration, or another generation,” Parson said.
The Republican governor had been scheduled to deliver his speech Wednesday in the House chamber, as is tradition. But Parson's office said he instead will speak in the Senate. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones says the governor was informed Wednesday morning that he would not be allowed to deliver the speech in the House because of coronavirus concerns. The House had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and canceled its session last week, though it came back to work this week.
In his speech, Parson said his administration shipped more than 2 million gowns, 18 million gloves, 8 million surgical masks, 5 million N95 masks, and 1 million face shields to health care workers since the virus first hit the state last year.
He praised the state’s vaccine rollout plan in his speech and said more than 400,000 doses have been administered in the state so far.
According to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri ranks last among states when it comes to the percentage of residents who have received an initial vaccine dose. Parson unveiled a new state-run vaccination data website on Tuesday, citing concerns about the CDC data.