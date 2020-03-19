JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Missouri.
That means 28 cases of novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Missouri. One death has been reported in the state, a Boone County resident.
Parson says 14 private testing sites have been set up across the state.
Parson says the state's department of social services has requested waivers from the USDA. If the USDA accepts, all SNAP adverse action notices and initial in-person SNAP interviews will be waived for 90 day,s and food stamp certification periods will extend by 12 months.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.