Monday night, gold medals will be decided across a number of high-flying events at the Winter Olympics.

Women's aerials in freestyle skiing will feature Virginia's Ashley Caldwell — already a gold medalist at these Games.

And the men's big air in snowboarding will be headlined by Colorado's Red Gerard, plus three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will race in the downhill — the fastest of all alpine skiing events.

It's all to come during NBC's prime time Olympics coverage. Check out the video above for a preview of tonight's events. And here's tonight's Olympics prime time schedule (all times Central): 

Start

End

Sport

Description

Notes

7:05 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

Bobsled

M Two-Man 2nd Run

 

7:30 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing

W Slopestyle Final

LIVE

9 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing

W Downhill

LIVE

Be sure to stick with us at 10:30 p.m. for your local news and weather on Local 6 Olympic Edition.