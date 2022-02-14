Monday night, gold medals will be decided across a number of high-flying events at the Winter Olympics.
Women's aerials in freestyle skiing will feature Virginia's Ashley Caldwell — already a gold medalist at these Games.
And the men's big air in snowboarding will be headlined by Colorado's Red Gerard, plus three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will race in the downhill — the fastest of all alpine skiing events.
It's all to come during NBC's prime time Olympics coverage. Check out the video above for a preview of tonight's events. And here's tonight's Olympics prime time schedule (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7:05 p.m.
7:25 p.m.
Bobsled
M Two-Man 2nd Run
7:30 p.m.
8:50 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing
W Slopestyle Final
LIVE
9 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
W Downhill
LIVE
