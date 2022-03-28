Watch as Murray State Athletics introduces Steve Prohm as the 17th head coach in the history of the men's basketball program.
top story
WATCH: Murray State introduces Steve Prohm as head basketball coach
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°
Sunny
53° / 39°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Will Smith appeared to strike Chris Rock on Oscars telecast
- Wildlife officials catch 500-pound bear roaming near a Tennessee university
- Controlled explosions reported in Southern Illinois Monday
- Justice For Molly: Family still searching for answers ten years after daughter's death
- Church destroyed in tornado receives antique postcard of original building
- Reports: Pujols heading back to Cardinals on 1-year deal
- Man breaks state record, catches 140 pound paddlefish from Lake of the Ozarks
- Country music singer and police officer Jeff Carson dies at 58
- Regional Driver Testing Branch in Paducah to begin serving Calloway and Marshall County residents
- Illinois State Police arrest Cairo man for sexually assaulting a child
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.