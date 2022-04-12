Watch live coverage after after multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station in Brooklyn during rush hour on Tuesday.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, generally along and south of a line from near Charleston, Missouri to Cairo, Illinois, to Marion, Kentucky to Greenville, Kentucky. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
- Men accused of accosting Symsonia cashier arrested on multiple charges
- Kentucky Secretary of State Adams 'frustrated' over Senate Bill 216 veto
- LIST: Flooded roads in the Local 6 area
- Graves County man charged with importing fentanyl in Paducah
- Paducah woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing vehicle into local business
- Manhunt underway for suspect who used gas canister and opened fire on Brooklyn subway
- Wingo man arrested after altercation with sheriff's deputy
- Local mother of son with Down syndrome shares stress her family faces due to baby formula shortage
- Inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.5 percent due to war, rent hikes
- WATCH: New York subway attack coverage
