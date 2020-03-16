NASHVILLE, TN -- Gov. Bill Lee is providing an update on COVID-19 in Tennessee.
There have been 39 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
Lee says 15 remote testing sites will open across the state by the end of the week. The governor is encouraging people who qualify to be tested for the virus to do so. He says those who are uninsured can receive free testing at any public health facility in any county in the state, if they meet the screening criteria.
Earlier in the day, Lee asked all schools in the state to close as soon as possible due to the virus.
Those wanting information on the virus in the state can call 877-857-2945 or click here.