ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker is providing an update on COVID-19 in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday afternoon. In a news release, the IDPH says it is currently reporting a total of 105 cases in 15 counties.
The state health agency says two new counties are reporting cases: Peoria County and Will County. Other locations with cases include Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties, as well as Chicago.
The governor is calling on the federal government to do more to prevent the spread of the virus.
Pritzker has ordered bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services by the end of business on Monday. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.
Those in the state worried about the coronavirus can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., Central Time.