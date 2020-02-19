Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER FROM SMITHLAND DAM TO CAIRO IS CRESTING OR NEAR CREST AT THIS TIME. A SLOW FALL IN WATER LEVELS IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. WATER LEVELS SHOULD BEGIN TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BETWEN FEBRUARY 27TH THROUGH MARCH 1ST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL SATURDAY FEBRUARY 29. * AT 10:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 47.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER HAS CRESTED AND WILL A SLOW FALL THROUGH NEXT WEEK. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT FRIDAY EVENING, FEBRUARY 28TH. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&