LOUISVILLE, KY — The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board is considering whether to reinstate Joshua Jaynes as a LMPD detective.
Jaynes was the first officer terminated after the death of Breonna Taylor.
The hearing on his termination starts Thursday and goes through Friday, then picks up again on June 29 though the 30. The hearings are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. each day.
Jaynes secured the search warrant for Taylor's apartment and was then fired in January for violating department police on truthfulness and search warrant preparation.
Jayne's was never charged in the case, and despite the outcry against Taylor's shooting, no criminal charges were sought in her death.
Instead, former Louisville police Det. Brett Hankison, who was fired in June 2020, was charged for allegedly firing blindly into an apartment and recklessly endangering Taylor’s neighbors.