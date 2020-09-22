LOUISVILLE, KY — The Louisville-Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to talk about the preparations they are making ahead of the Breonna Taylor announcement.
These preparations include some federal buildings in downtown Louisville closing this week, as well as all in-court appearances to be continued or converted to videoconference proceedings at the discretion of the presiding judge.
The courthouse's windows were also boarded up on Monday.
Additionally, LMPD released a memorandum on Monday declaring a state of emergency for the police department.