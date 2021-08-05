Judge Executive Craig Clymer is hosting a meeting to discuss the high rate of accidents on Interstate 24 in McCracken County. They hope to determine the causes and develop a plan to decrease the number and severity of the accidents.
Judge Clymer is joined by:
Paducah Mayor George Bray
Kyle Poat, Chief District Engineer Office of Highways – District One
Chief of Police Brian Laird
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes
Kentucky State Police Commander David Archer, Post One