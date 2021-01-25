UPDATE: In a news conference, Sergeant Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department says at 8:54 a.m. the Murray Police Department received a report of shots fired and hearing gun shots at the Murray High School.
Wiggins says Officers from several local law enforcement agencies responded to the school and cleared the entire campus.
Wiggins says no evidence of gun shots was found and all students and staff are safe.
The investigation is going on at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Superintendent Coy Samons says the officers searched the classrooms, buildings, and the campus' surrounding buildings. The buildings were cleared around 10 a.m.
Samons says during lockdown, the classrooms are locked and students are asked to go into the corners of the room and stay in lockdown until they receive further notice from the administration.
"I'm very proud of what our staff was able to do and very proud of the law enforcement on their quick response," Samons says. "I felt they had the situation underhand immediately."
Samons says the building was cleared, there were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
MURRAY, KY — Murray High School is currently on lockdown with a large police presence on campus.
The school district says students, staff, and faculty are sheltering in place and safe.
It's unclear why the police were called to the school, but officers are searching the school.
