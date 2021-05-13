PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their monthly Power in Partnership Virtual Breakfast. This month, the Chamber is celebrating small business owners and entrepreneurs.
The live broadcast will start at 7:30 a.m. You can watch above.
The program will feature a panel of small business owners who will share information relating to small businesses as well as coping with changes and impact of COVID-19.
Panelists include Dawn Arnold of Arnold Realty Group, Jeff Pierce of Atomic City Family Fun Center, Katie Englert of Compass Counseling and Ed White of Big Ed's Restaurant.
"There is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on the American economy and our local economy. We are going to celebrate and show our appreciation for our small businesses," says Chamber President Sandra Wilson. "Small businesses make up the majority of the Chamber's membership and we know how important it is to provide a variety of services and benefits to them, emphasize buy local, and help promote their products and services."
Chamber members with 15 or fewer employees were asked to submit a short 75-word bio about their business. During the broadcast from the bio submissions, the name of one small business will be drawn to receive the use of a digital billboard for one month, which is sponsored by Hibbs Insurance.
Plus, the names of three businesses will be drawn to be highlighted during the event broadcast. The bios will also be posted on the Chamber's social media and website after the breakfast.
During the virtual celebration, virtual seminars will be held each week starting on Wednesday, May 12, and continuing through June 2, at 8 a.m., on various topics of interest to small business owners. The Small Business Seminars are sponsored by FNB Bank and Lundberg Medical Imaging.