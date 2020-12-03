PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce December Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Commissioner Jeff Taylor as the featured speaker.
The chamber says after Taylor's comments, Greater Paducah Economic Development President/CEO Bruce Wilcox will give a local update.
You can register to attend the event via Zoom by going to the Paducah Chamber website, or by watching on WPSD-TV's Facebook page or with the video in this article.
The chamber says Jeff Taylor was appointed as Commissioner of Business Development for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. The Chamber says Taylor has over 35 years of experience in economic development. He also retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Senior Project Manager after 31 years of service.
The chamber says Taylor also held positions in public relations, marketing, and community development. He is a graduate of the Basic Economic Development Course at the University of Georgia and attended the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and earned a Masters from the University of North Alabama.
The chamber says he earned certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional in 2004.
Taylor is a native Kentuckian from Central City in Muhlenberg County.
Additionally, the chamber says Bruce Wilcox joined GPED in September 2019 with over 25 years of senior-level corporate roles in the community. In the first year working with GPED he and his team have announced 205 jobs with an annual recurring economic benefit of $23 million per year on our local economy.
He’s also been working on other key initiatives to position GPED and the community for continued and increased future economic growth. Wilcox will update the Chamber members on these accomplishments and initiatives.
He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Murray State University with concentration in accounting.