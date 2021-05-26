PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a new group this summer to help small-business owners "who want to take their business to the next level of success."
The chamber says it's launching its "Mastermind Cohort Program" in June. Entrepreneur and author Mike Michalowicz’s book "Fix this Next," will serve as the basis of the program of study, the chamber says. In the book, he details strategies businesses can use to decide what to do and when to "ensure healthy, fast, permanent growth and to avoid debilitating distractions," the chamber says in a news release.
Michalowicz will kick off the first program for the cohort in a virtual call for the participants scheduled for June 22. He will also appear virtually at the Chamber’s annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Sept. 9, and the chamber says he will also appear with his new book launch in October.
The chamber is accepting applications for the program through June 4, and scholarships are available for the $750 program. The chamber says three scholarships are available for minority-owned businesses through the WKCTC Guarantee.
Before "Pathways to Success" begins, the chamber will host a free webinar at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, called "Pathway to Success: Why you should be a part of this first cohort program.” The event features Katie Englert of Compass Counseling, who the chamber says has completed a cohort group on the subject. It also features local business consultant Chris Hill of Entreneering and Chris Wooldridge of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, who the chamber says is coordinating the program.
For more information or to register for the webinar on the cohort program, visit paducahchamber.org.