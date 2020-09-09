PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering several educational seminars this month as part of its Small Business Celebration.
The second seminar, titled " Readjusting Operation Expenses: Cash Flow Projections," will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.
This seminar will feature Chris Wooldridge, Director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED).
The Chamber says the CEED offers free consulting services for existing and start-up business owners. This seminar will give information about how businesses can revise their business plan and manage cash flow during economic uncertainty.
These seminars will be held every Wednesday during the month of September. You can watch the first seminar, "Business 201: What I wish I’d known in my first three years of business," by clicking here.