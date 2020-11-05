PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce says its November Power in Partnership Breakfast will be a Salute to Education, featuring speaker Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education Dr. Jason Glass.
The Chamber says Dr. Glass will join the broadcast virtually from Frankfort, KY.
The event will also feature four local students from area school systems; including Gabby Copeland from Paducah Public Schools, Ava Kelly from McCracken County Public Schools, Megan Lorch from St. Mary Schools, and Ashley Thurston from Community Christian Academy.
The Chamber says Dr. Glass is a Kentucky native from Brandenburg and has been Commissioner of Education since September 2020. Before he took this role, the Chamber says he was superintendent and chief learner of Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado.
The Chamber says former President Barack Obama nominated Dr. Glass in 2016 to the National Board for Education Sciences.
Dr. Glass has earned a bachelor's degree in political science and history in 1994, a master's degree in political science in 1996 and a master's in education in 2007 from the University of Kentucky. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership in 2011 from Seton Hall University.
The Chamber says Dr. Glass began his teaching career at Hazard Independent Schools, as a high school social studies teacher from 1996 to 1998.
The Chamber says he also holds a certificate in advanced education leadership from Harvard University, which we received in 2019.
Dr. Glass served as Iowa's chief state school officer from 2010 to 2013, then he was superintendent of Eagle County Public Schools in Colorado from 2013 until 2017.
The live broadcast is sponsored by Baptist Health Paducah.