PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is starting back hosting the monthly Power in Partnership breakfasts with a virtual broadcast.
"While this is certainly a different approach for our monthly event, we have had so much encouragement to begin these again even in a different format, that we are excited about this opportunity," says Sandra Wilson, Paducah Chamber President. "Every July our breakfast features a salute to some of our non-profit organizations. We did not want to pass up this opportunity. We will be featuring our local non-profit health and human service organizations."
Peel & Holland is the sponsor.
Additionally, Paducah Chamber says Alexia Savage with United Way Worldwide will be the featured speaker. Savage is the Southeast Region of the United States Engagement Director. She supports 275 United Ways in nine states.
The chamber says she will discuss the ever-changing role of non-profit organizations during these challenging times and the importance of continuing to support them.
The chamber says Savage has 18 years of non-profit experience in both the arts and health and human service sectors. She has earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art History and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management, both from Florida Atlantic University. She lives in Lake Worth, Florida, with her husband and son.