PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering several educational seminars this month as part of its Small Business Celebration.
The first seminar, titled "Business 201: What I wish I’d known in my first three years of business," will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 starting at 8 a.m.
The Chamber says all of the seminars are free to attend and will be offered over Zoom. You can pre-register for the webinars on the Paducah Chamber website.
The Chamber says the "Business 201: What I wish I'd known in my first three years of business" seminar will feature a panel of small business owners, including: Daniel Jones of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy; Jessica Newman of Advantage Insurance Services; and Shulorn Jeter of eXp Realty - Kentucky.
The panel will make short presentations about their experiences and offer other entrepreneurs and business owners encouragement and tips to overcome obstacles and push forward.
The next seminar, titled “Readjusting Operating Expenses: Cash Flow Projections” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 8 a.m.
This seminar will feature Chris Wooldridge, Director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED).
The Chamber says the CEED offers free consulting services for existing and start-up business owners. This seminar will give information about how businesses can revise their business plan and manage cash flow during economic uncertainty.
Then, on Sept. 16, the next seminar will also take place at 8 a.m. This seminar, titled " “Marketing: Who is Your Market?” will feature presenters Jim Dudley of KeeFORCE and Chris Hill of Entreneering. This seminar will offer marketing tips and strategies to help promote a business and how to determine who makes up the target market.
The second to last seminar, titled "Business 301: Getting out of your own way to be successful in business," will be held on Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. This seminar, featuring Chad Beyer of i5 design group and Tammy Zimmerman of Payroc, will help business owners understand how to manage time and resources to maximize productivity.
The last seminar, titled “PPP: From Loan to Grant, Next Steps,” will be held on the last Wednesday of the month, Sept. 30, and will feature a panel of local lenders and resource expert to help business owners better understand the rules for the SBA's PPP Loan and how to transition to loan forgiveness.
The sponsors for the seminars are FNB Bank and Lundberg Medical Imaging.