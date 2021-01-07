PADUCAH — Newly elected Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer will be the featured speakers for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce January Power in Partnership Virtual Breakfast.
This month's webinar will also feature the annual "State of the City and County" address. The address will start at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7.
President of West Kentucky Community and Technical College Dr. Anton Reece will be giving introductions and brief remarks. Reece is also the new 2021 Chair of the Chamber Board.
Immediate Past Chair Chad Beyer will give comments about 2020.
Mayor Bray was elected Paducah 40th mayor in November and assumed duties on the first of the year. He is immediate past Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barkley Regional Airport Authority, Chairman of the airport terminal planning committee, serves on the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization board, and served the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club in many leadership roles for over 20 years.
Judge-Executive Clymer just completed his second year in office and previously served as McCracken County Circuit Judge from 1998-2017. When he retired as Circuit Judge, he joined the law firm of Boehl Stopher & Graves, LLP. He also served as McCracken District Judge from 1993 to 1997 and as a staff attorney for the United States District Court from 1988 to 1993. He also served nine years with the Paducah Police Department before graduating from Chase College of Law in 1988. He received his bachelor's degree in law enforcement from Eastern Kentucky University.