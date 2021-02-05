PADUCAH — Priorities for the business that goes on inside Paducah City Hall will soon be set by the new city commission.
The five elected officials are meeting Friday and Saturday for the annual retreat.
Among the items that the commission will be discussing is what to do with the $20 million in bonds that was intended for the aquatic center project that has sense been canceled.
The priorities that the commission sets will be compiled into the city's strategic plan.
You can watch Saturday's meeting in the video player above once it begins around 8 a.m. If you missed Friday's meeting, you can watch it in full in the video player below.