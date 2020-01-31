WATCH NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump NBC News Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 43°F Cloudy 44°F / 38°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesMurray man dies in rollover crashSix people arrested in multi-county theft investigation in west KentuckyFormer Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner to volunteer with Graves County EMAHouse bill aims to end discrimination against protective hairstylesPolice frantically search for a missing newborn after his father and 3 women are found dead in FloridaPaducah woman accused of abusing son arrested by state policeKentucky legislators look to change distracted driving numbersFox apps dropped from Roku days before the Super BowlKate's Heart: preteen with half a heart co-founds club to include others who are differentAttorneys react after jury finds former jailer Tonya Ray guilty of perjury Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.