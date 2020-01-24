top story WATCH NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump NBC News Jan 24, 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 41°F Cloudy 41°F / 38°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesLyon County sheriff looking for answers after four overdose deathsTennessee Tech: Student being tested for coronavirusKentucky's bail system causing overcrowding, McCracken County jailer saysWestern Kentucky Pride Festival makes changes ahead of this year's eventLivingston County couple charged with sexually abusing minor and recording the abuseIllinois couple arrested in McCracken County as part of drug investigationTennessee attorney offers free divorce for Valentine’s DayAmber Alert canceled after 12-year-old Tennessee girl found in NashvilleEagle watches to start this weekend in West KentuckyKentucky voter ID bill clears Senate, heads to House Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.