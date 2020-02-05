WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is over. The president was acquitted of two articles of impeachment accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote to keep the president in office came almost entirely down party lines — with one notable exception.
The White House had hoped for a bipartisan acquittal. Instead, there were votes to convict from both parties — though not nearly enough to remove the president from office.
One by one, 100 senators stood Wednesday to record their votes for history — whether President Donald J. Trump should be removed from office.
Though the president's acquittal has seemed inevitable from the beginning, there was drama until the end.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney declared he would break the solid wall of support the White House had hoped to maintain.
"Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney said.
Romney called it the hardest decision of his life, becoming emotional as he spoke of his oath before God to do impartial justice. "My faith is at the heart of who I am,” the senator said.
The move gave Democrats a bipartisan talking point, though it didn’t change the outcome.
Trump will remain in office with overwhelming support from his party.
"This partisan impeachment will end today,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said.
As well as potent disdain from Democrats.
"This President just lies, just lies,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said.
The lack of unity was starkly clear in last night's State of the Union, which began with the president turning away from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proffered handshake and ended with the speaker tearing up his speech.
"Last night did not give me the encouragement we need. We need to unite the country," Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said.
The country faces even more political divisions as the presidential election year gets under way.
Though the impeachment trial is now over, the investigation into the president’s actions may not be.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Wednesday the House may still subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.